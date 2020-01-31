Han Ye Seul shocks netizens by saying she needs to exercise more even though she weighs 49 kilograms (108 pounds)

Actress Han Ye Seul shocked netizens when she revealed her weight and desire to exercise more.

The actress shared a picture on her Instagram story showing her weight on a scale (49.1kg/108 lbs) with the caption: "Let's exercise again." The actress is already incredibly light at her height of 166 centimeters (5 foot 4 inches) and netizens have been commenting:

"Where can she lose more weight?"

"She's already so skinny."

"Is she joking?"



Meanwhile, Han Ye Seul has been active on her personal YouTube channel.