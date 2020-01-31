4

Posted by sl278 AKP STAFF 1 hour ago

Han Ye Seul shocks netizens by saying she needs to exercise more even though she weighs 49 kilograms (108 pounds)

Actress Han Ye Seul shocked netizens when she revealed her weight and desire to exercise more.

The actress shared a picture on her Instagram story showing her weight on a scale (49.1kg/108 lbs) with the caption: "Let's exercise again." The actress is already incredibly light at her height of 166 centimeters (5 foot 4 inches) and netizens have been commenting: 

"Where can she lose more weight?"

"She's already so skinny."

"Is she joking?"

Meanwhile, Han Ye Seul has been active on her personal YouTube channel. 

Nameit117 pts 52 minutes ago
52 minutes ago

I hope that she means that so she can gain weight and build some muscles. Otherwise someone has to really look out for her.

Siri1234,426 pts 23 minutes ago
23 minutes ago

Of course you should exercise no matter what size but it does sound like she wants to execise in order to lose more weight. I hope I'm wrong though.

(Also the scale says 50, I don't get ehy you'd write 49)

