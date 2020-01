'I Live Alone' panelist and actor Sung Hoon is often known for his goofier side on the variety show. But Sunghoon showed off that he has a charismatic side to him as he posed for a couple's photoshoot with actress Chun Woo Hee.

The shoot was done in collaboration with Tom Ford Beauty for W Korea's February edition. The sizzling shots show off the two's charismatic and elegant auras as they gaze into the camera.

Check out the rest of the photos below!