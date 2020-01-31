Fans concerned after former KARA member Gyuri posts an update about insomnia

Former KARA member Gyuri posted a Twitter update that has fans worried and sending her encouragement.

The idol turned actress posted: "Am I spending the night up again?" In light of former KARA member Hara's death, many fans were worried about Gyuri's mental state.

The post was made on January 31 at around 5:30 a.m. KST and was promptly deleted approximately 15 minutes after it was posted. Fans are nevertheless replying with encouragement and worry, stating:

"Get some rest."

"You must be so tired. Please rest."

"Unni it's already morning..."

