Ham So Won criticized by her husband's aunts because Jin Hua lost weight

Actress Ham So Won was scolded by the aunts of her husband Jin Hua on the most recent broadcast of TV CHOSUN's 'Flavor of Wife'.

The January 7th broadcast of the show showed the couple visiting Ham So Won's in-laws in China.



On this day, Ham So Won and the rest of Jin Hua's family were seen preparing food and dumplings when she was scolded by his aunts, stating: "Do you make Jin Hua Chinese food? He lost weight since last year. You should learn more while you're here. We won't feel well if we see him again and he's lost even more weight."



Ham So Won calmly replied: "I do make him food but he doesn't eat much of it. I will learn better."



