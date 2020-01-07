12

3

Posted by sl278 AKP STAFF 45 minutes ago

IU reveals that she only had one week of vacation in 2019

IU revealed how busy she was in 2019.

The star was a guest on the January 7th broadcast of MBC FM's "Kim Eana's Night Letter'. The radio host Kim Eana has written lyrics for some of IU's hit songs including "You and I" and "Good Day"

When asked about 2019, IU stated: "I didn't get a chance to rest at all. Looking at the calendar, I saw that during one year I only go to rest for a week. It really was a busy year. My mental state is ok. My body is tired, and I feel good that the tour is over so I'm happy."

We hope IU keeps her positive attitude and gets more rest in 2020.

1

ad191,127 pts 35 minutes ago
35 minutes ago

Hard working girl

0

notalovelyworld22 pts 17 minutes ago
17 minutes ago

same for us but without the millions lol

