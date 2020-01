GOT7 is celebrating their 6th anniversary together and fans all around the world are celebrating their accomplishments on Twitter!

The boys took on numbers two through four spots on worldwide trending hashtags as fans utilized #6YearsSpinningWithGOT7, #6thPageWithGOT7, and #RUN_for_7 to congratulate them.

Fans have been tweeting their gratitude towards the group, stating:

I GOT7, when did you first fall in love with GOT7?



Let us know below & include #6YearsSpinningWithGOT7 #6thPageWithGOT7 @GOT7Official in your reply! pic.twitter.com/dVcdq6Shfp — GOT7&Co. (@got7co) January 15, 2020

i may not be here from the very start but i promise to be here until the very end. we’ll walk this long road together. 💚#GOT7 @GOT7Official #6YearsSpinningWithGOT7#6thPageWithGOT7#갓세븐과_함께하는_6번째_페이지



pic.twitter.com/cmnsCa5TgP — ellie loves jaebeom ♡ (@aegbeom) January 15, 2020

Happy anniversary to GOT7!