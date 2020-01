BLACKPINK's Jennie is celebrating her birthday!

The popular idol star uploaded a series of shots of her with a cake on Instagram with the caption: "Pre birthday cake" on January 15th. Jennie is spotted posing adorably in a few shots with a fruit cake as she celebrates her birthday a bit early!

Additionally, the star is trending number one on Twitter as fans celebrate her birthday using the hashtag #AngelJennieDay!

Happy Birthday to the talented and amazing Jennie! We wish this year to bring you happiness, good health and success! #AngelJennieDay#우리의_빛_김제니_생일축하해 @ygofficialblink pic.twitter.com/JpQmlYqhb4 — LISANATIONS (@LISANATIONS_) January 15, 2020

Happy early birthday to Jennie!