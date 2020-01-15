Kim Gun Mo makes statement to press after police investigation for alleged sexual assaults

Kim Gun Mo has made a statement to press after undergoing a police investigation for his alleged sexual assaults.



As previously reported, Kim Gun Mo has been accused of sexual assault by 3 different victims, who were employed at adult entertainment bars. On January 15, the veteran singer underwent police questioning at the Kangnam police station at 10:23AM KST, and he gave a statement to press afterwards.



Kim Gun Mo stated, "Firstly, I sincerely apologize for causing worry to the public. I dutifully responded to police questions, and I hope the truth comes out as soon as possible. After this, if they need me to come in for questioning again, I have the will to come once again. I've always been on the good end of things, and I'm very nervous to be holding an interview like this. In any case, I sincerely apologize for causing worry."



The singer's lawyer further said that there are speculations being spread that are not true, but they're unable to clarify fully as the investigation is ongoing. When a reporter asked about rumors that the alleged sexual assault victims had been pressured to stay quiet, the lawyer stated, "That has never happened."



Stay tuned for updates.