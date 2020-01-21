G-Dragon rocks female clothing at a fashion show

G-Dragon drew netizen interest by rocking female clothes.

A post in an online community forum grew popular after it drew attention to this fact on January 21st. G-Dragon was spotted at a fashion show in Paris wearing a Chanel jacket worn by a female model and killed the look. This led to netizens complimenting his fashion sense, stating:

"The way clothes fit his body is magic."

"How narrow are his shoulders?"



"Of course. It's G-Dragon."

"He makes it seem like it's not even women's clothing."





What do you think of G-Dragon's outfit?