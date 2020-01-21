8

Posted by sl278 AKP STAFF 30 minutes ago

G-Dragon rocks female clothing at a fashion show

G-Dragon drew netizen interest by rocking female clothes.

A post in an online community forum grew popular after it drew attention to this fact on January 21st. G-Dragon was spotted at a fashion show in Paris wearing a Chanel jacket worn by a female model and killed the look. This led to netizens complimenting his fashion sense, stating: 

"The way clothes fit his body is magic."

"How narrow are his shoulders?"

"Of course. It's G-Dragon."

"He makes it seem like it's not even women's clothing." 


What do you think of G-Dragon's outfit?

crystalwildfire1,570 pts 1 minute ago 0
1 minute ago

It's a pretty plain jacket nothing on it screams feminine. and I don't get the vibe of "feminine" as he's wearing it. (unlike other people w/shirts I've seen). I think how he's put together everything is great, shows a good sense of style.

Aga_C1,417 pts 12 minutes ago 1
12 minutes ago

Just because a female model wore it doesnt necessarily make it female. Could be unisex. Their website doesnt say its a womens jacket. It DOES say its $7000 tho... which is a lot for an ugly jacket.

