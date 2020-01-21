AKB48's Japanese company announces division of management in preparation for IZ*ONE's return to promotions

Back on January 20, management agency AKS announced its decision to change the company's name and divide up the management of its artists.

Up until this announcement, AKS operated as the Japanese management company responsible for the activities of AKB48, HKT48, NGT48, as well as various foreign sibling groups of the AKB franchise. AKS was also responsible for overseeing IZ*ONE's Japanese activities.

Then, on January 20, AKS revealed that from here on, the company will be operating under the name 'Vernalossom'. Furthermore, 'Vernalossom' will now exclusively manage only IZ*ONE's Japanese activities, as well as the activities of any new artists and businesses. The agency's former artists including AKB48, HKT48, and NGT48 will establish a separate agency with a new name in order to continue their promotions.

Meanwhile, Korean-Japanese collaboration project group IZ*ONE is currently gearing up to return to official promotions, after the members announced an indefinite hiatus since November of 2019. Recently, the group's Japanese members such as Miyawaki Sakura, Yabuki Nako, and Honda Hitomi were spotted returning to Korea, in preparation for IZ*ONE's return to activities.



