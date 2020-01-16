Fans think they spotted Wonho in MONSTA X's latest dance practice video

Fans think they spotted former member Wonho in MONSTA X's latest dance practice video.
Fans have been demanding that Wonho be re-added to the group after he left due to allegations that he had serious run-ins with the law as a minor. Recent footage of the group's practice video has some fans speculating that Wonho was there!
Twitter accounts have been noting that a figure wearing a grey sweater in the background is actually Wonho.
Fans have been supporting this theory, saying that the posture mirrors that of Wonho's.
What do you think?
