Fans think they spotted Wonho in MONSTA X's latest dance practice video

Fans think they spotted former member Wonho in MONSTA X's latest dance practice video.

Fans have been demanding that Wonho be re-added to the group after he left due to allegations that he had serious run-ins with the law as a minor. Recent footage of the group's practice video has some fans speculating that Wonho was there!

[#기현] 생일축하하고 앞으로는 연습 더 열심히해서

안무틀리지말자 형원아 이번년도에 다섯번 이하로 틀리면 내년엔 더 생일축하해줄게 화이팅#온_세상이_형원이로_덮인_날 pic.twitter.com/RBPy0pBO0i — 몬스타엑스_MONSTA X (@OfficialMonstaX) January 15, 2020

Twitter accounts have been noting that a figure wearing a grey sweater in the background is actually Wonho.

it's literally a blop of pixels but tell me those arent chesticles im seeing pic.twitter.com/kxokwJds5G — KIHYUN LOCKDOWN ⁴⁴⁵ (@khyuwun) January 15, 2020

Fans have been supporting this theory, saying that the posture mirrors that of Wonho's.

THATS HOW HE STANDS TOO AND HE PLAYS WITH HIS HANDS pic.twitter.com/Gn7EKMSQuH — monbooboo.445 🥂 (@vvonbooboo) January 15, 2020

What do you think?