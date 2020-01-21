EXID's LE to take legal action against perpetrator behind photoshopped nudes

EXID's LE is taking legal action against the perpetrator behind her photoshopped nudes.



On January 21, LE took to Twitter to announce she'll be taking legal action and warn netizens from spreading the images. She stated, "These days, a lot of malicious comments are being made on my Instagram and all the EXID members' Instagram. There's even one crazy mudfish that sent me a photoshopped picture of me naked, so I can't even post on Instagram."



The EXID member previously expressed on social media, "I think it's a foreigner. No matter how many times I report them, they continuously make a new account. They show such effort, and I feel that it's a shame. They've already crossed boundaries, and they've made malicious comments to acquaintances and staff members. I won't stay still any longer. If you want to keep going, let's see what happens."



In other news, EXID members Hani, Junghwa, and Hyerin have left Banana Culture Entertainment, while LE and Solji have decided to stay on with the label. Stay tuned for updates on LE and EXID.