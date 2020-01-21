108

20

News
Posted by germainej AKP STAFF 21 hours ago

EXID's LE to take legal action against perpetrator behind photoshopped nudes

AKP STAFF

EXID's LE is taking legal action against the perpetrator behind her photoshopped nudes.

On January 21, LE took to Twitter to announce she'll be taking legal action and warn netizens from spreading the images. She stated, "These days, a lot of malicious comments are being made on my Instagram and all the EXID members' Instagram. There's even one crazy mudfish that sent me a photoshopped picture of me naked, so I can't even post on Instagram."  

The EXID member previously expressed on social media, "I think it's a foreigner. No matter how many times I report them, they continuously make a new account. They show such effort, and I feel that it's a shame. They've already crossed boundaries, and they've made malicious comments to acquaintances and staff members. I won't stay still any longer. If you want to keep going, let's see what happens."

In other news, EXID members HaniJunghwa, and Hyerin have left Banana Culture Entertainment, while LE and Solji have decided to stay on with the label. Stay tuned for updates on LE and EXID.

  1. EXID
  2. LE
32 25,706 Share 84% Upvoted

9

Kako_Kpop49 pts 21 hours ago 1
21 hours ago

WTF!! Respect died in the world!!! Damn!!

Share

1 more reply

4

jon76734 pts 19 hours ago 3
19 hours ago

I doubt anything will happen. Fake porn isn't illegal in most countries. Harassment is, but it's so hard to get the police to do anything about online harassment. On top of that, he most likely hides his IP, so they're not gonna waste resources to find him anyway. Sorry LE.

Share

3 more replies

SHOW ALL COMMENTS

BTS
Companies that have expressed their love for BTS
8 hours ago   12   18,560

allkpop in your Inbox

New Message

SEND