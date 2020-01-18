EXID's Hani shows off candid sibling dynamics with her younger brother on '﻿Point of Omniscient Interfere'

EXID's Hani showed off candid sibling dynamics with her younger brother Ahn Tae Hwan, on MBC's 'Point of Omniscient Interfere'

Hani and her manager guested on the January 18th episode of 'Point of Omniscient Interfere', and after her busy day, she had dinner with her manager and her younger brother. Hani's brother, showing a remarkable resemblance to Hani, is also an actor.



Ahn Tae Hwan exposed Hani's carelessness in her everyday life, which is completely different from her professional side on the stage. In one of his comments he said, "She is kind of clumsy, isn't she?" and the manager replied, "I thought she wouldn't really need a lot, but it turns out she requires a lot of care." Hani's reaction to the conversation had the panels laughing.

Check out the clip below!