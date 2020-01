Diplo has shown off his love for BTS through his tweets.

The famous producer and DJ posted a tweet demanding that the group get a solo stage at the Grammys!

GIVE BTS A SOLO PERFORMANCE, ARMY DEMANDS IT — Thomas Wesley (@diplo) January 23, 2020

The group has been confirmed to be performing at the Grammys but it is stated they will be on stage together with Lil Nas X and Diplo, instead of having their own solo stage.

