Variety Magazine reports that BTS will perform at the Grammys with Lil Nas X

Variety has reported the exciting news that BTS will be performing with Lil Nas X at the upcoming Grammys!

Lil Nas X rose from obscurity to stardom after his song "Old Town Road" went viral and Variety reports that he'll be joined onstage by a number of artists including Diplo, Mason Ramsey, Billy Ray Cyrus, and BTS!

Variety wrote, "The next onstage moment that has a lot riding on it? When the most nominated male artist at the Grammys performs 'Old Town Road' at the ceremony on Jan. 26. (It’s up for record of the year, pop duo/group performance and in the music video category.) Sources say that he’ll be joined onstage by Diplo, BTS, Mason Ramsey, and Billy Ray Cyrus, though neither the label or the Recording Academy have confirmed a lineup."

Although the lineup hasn't been officially confirmed by Lil Nas X's label or the Recording Academy, fans are excited to see the potential of BTS performing on the Grammy stage. BTS presented the best R&B Album at the 61st Grammy Awards.

The Grammys will be taking place on January 26th.