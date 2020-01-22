23

Posted by sl278 AKP STAFF 2 hours ago

Variety Magazine reports that BTS will perform at the Grammys with Lil Nas X

Variety has reported the exciting news that BTS will be performing with Lil Nas X at the upcoming Grammys!

Lil Nas X rose from obscurity to stardom after his song "Old Town Road" went viral and Variety reports that he'll be joined onstage by a number of artists including Diplo, Mason Ramsey, Billy Ray Cyrus, and BTS! 

Variety wrote, "The next onstage moment that has a lot riding on it? When the most nominated male artist at the Grammys performs 'Old Town Road' at the ceremony on Jan. 26. (It’s up for record of the year, pop duo/group performance and in the music video category.) Sources say that he’ll be joined onstage by Diplo, BTS, Mason Ramsey, and Billy Ray Cyrus, though neither the label or the Recording Academy have confirmed a lineup."

Although the lineup hasn't been officially confirmed by Lil Nas X's label or the Recording Academy, fans are excited to see the potential of BTS performing on the Grammy stage. BTS presented the best R&B Album at the 61st Grammy Awards.

The Grammys will be taking place on January 26th. 

Kirsty_Louise 1 hour ago
1 hour ago

The only thing I'm worried about is that only RM featured on the Old Town Road remix. If this is confirmed and only RM gets to perform, it'll be a shame for BTS who dream of doing this together.


I mean, it'll still be cool to see RM but I'm still holding out hope BTS will get their shot one day. 🤞🏻 I can't see all of BTS being involved if it's Lil Nas X's performance when only RM featured. I'd feel bad for the other six members.

bright_light 1 hour ago
1 hour ago

No , this is bullshit bts should have their own stage and why with lil naz x of all people i'm pissed and yes the grammys are rigged

