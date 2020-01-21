CLC's Eunbin & Pentagon's Yeo One join cast of Sung Dong Il's new TV Chosun sitcom 'Somehow Family'

On January 22, TV Chosun announced the full casting lineup for its upcoming new sitcom series, 'Somehow Family'!

Headed by veteran actor Sung Dong Il and actress Jin Hee Kyung, 'Somehow Family' tells the story of a couple who runs a boarding home near an airport. Sung Dong Il and Jin Hee Kyung will take up the roles of the homeowner couple, joined by their lovely daughter Sung Ha Neul (CLC's Eunbin).

Joining the family above are Kim Kwang Kyu in the role of Sung Dong Il's old-time neighbor; Oh Hyun Kyung as Jin Hee Kyung's best friend and the owner of a fried chicken restaurant; Seo Ji Suk as Kim Kwang Kyu's younger brother; Yvonne as a chief flight attendant, Kim Min Kyo as an airplane mechanic; Pentagon's Yeo One as a rookie flight attendant; and more!

You can look forward to TV Chosun's fun and heartwarming new sitcom 'Somehow Family', premiering this coming March!

