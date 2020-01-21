7

0

News
Posted by beansss AKP STAFF 28 minutes ago

Former X1 member Jo Seung Youn opens his official Twitter + 'V Live' channel

AKP STAFF

Former X1 member Jo Seung Youn - also known as solo artist WOODZ - has opened up his official Twitter and 'V Live' platforms!

It looks like Jo Seung Youn is busy gearing up to greet fans again with his solo artist name, WOODZ, as yesterday, he was seen posting a new dance practice video via his official YouTube. Now, Jo Seung Youn has also announced the launch of both his official Twitter and 'V Live', as well as news of his first solo 'V Live' broadcast coming later today!

Make sure to follow Jo Seung Youn via both Twitter and 'V Live' (links found below), so you can tune in to his first solo live broadcast coming up on January 22 at 6 PM KST!

  1. Jo Seung Youn
4 1,242 Share 100% Upvoted

0

Ronaldo_Caparuch45 pts 10 minutes ago 0
10 minutes ago

I really things go well with him this time.. woodz luizy uniq x1... seungyoun i love u

Share

0

kxk1,945 pts 23 minutes ago 1
23 minutes ago

it’s Cho Seungyoun not Jo

Share

1 more reply

SHOW ALL COMMENTS

G-Dragon
G-Dragon rocks female clothing at a fashion show
8 hours ago   45   40,753
G-Dragon
G-Dragon rocks female clothing at a fashion show
8 hours ago   45   40,753

allkpop in your Inbox

New Message

SEND