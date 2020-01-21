Former X1 member Jo Seung Youn opens his official Twitter + 'V Live' channel

Former X1 member Jo Seung Youn - also known as solo artist WOODZ - has opened up his official Twitter and 'V Live' platforms!

It looks like Jo Seung Youn is busy gearing up to greet fans again with his solo artist name, WOODZ, as yesterday, he was seen posting a new dance practice video via his official YouTube. Now, Jo Seung Youn has also announced the launch of both his official Twitter and 'V Live', as well as news of his first solo 'V Live' broadcast coming later today!

Make sure to follow Jo Seung Youn via both Twitter and 'V Live' (links found below), so you can tune in to his first solo live broadcast coming up on January 22 at 6 PM KST!