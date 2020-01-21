BTS's RM & j-Hope join SUGA this year as official members of the Korea Music Copyright Association

On January 22, the Korea Music Copyright Association (KMCA) unveiled this year's list of 25 individuals admitted as officially recognized members of the association.

Numerous singer/song-writers currently recognized in the domestic music scene including BTS members RM, j-Hope, Paul Kim, Jay Park, Giriboy, Melomance's Kim Min Suk, Urban Zakapa's Jo Hyun Ah and Kwon Soon Il, and more were included in this year's membership list.

Notably, BTS members RM and j-Hope are the second and third members of their group to join the KMCA as official members, after SUGA was recognized as an official member back in 2018.

Meanwhile, the KMCA exclusively selects a total of 25 individuals to recognize as official members each year based on criteria such as artistic royalties earned in the past year, etc.

