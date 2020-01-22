25

Posted by sl278 AKP STAFF 1 hour ago

Child star Koo Sarang in talks to be removed from SBS children's show 'YoriJori' following her cat abuse controversy

Koo Sarang may be removed from SBS children's cooking show 'YoriJori' following the controversy surrounding the abuse of her pet cat. 

The child star has been a part of the show which airs on Mondays and Tuesdays. Reports state that Koo Sarang's parents are taking the controversy seriously and are shocked by the aftermath. Therefore, they are seriously considering taking Sarang out of the show. 

Sarang played a big role in the show and her potential removal will cause the show to change their direction drastically. 

Andrada23971,352 pts 56 minutes ago
56 minutes ago

Ok, it's true that she did something wrong by mistreating her cat, but aren't they taking this too far? I mean, I'm sure she understood her mistake by now and will probably be careful not to repeat it in the future, removing her from the show is a little too much at this point imo. She is a child after all, she is still learning. It happened, hopefully she learned a lesson, now let her move on with her life.

jin_sungmin1,277 pts 32 minutes ago
32 minutes ago

Are we seriously cancelling a 9 year-old? We all did stupid stuff as children, most of it because we didn't know any better. I agree that what she did was unacceptable, but she's a child! She should be given a slap on the wrist to teach her a lesson, and let her carry on with her life. If anyone is to be punished, it's her parents.

