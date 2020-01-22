Child star Koo Sarang in talks to be removed from SBS children's show 'YoriJori' following her cat abuse controversy

Koo Sarang may be removed from SBS children's cooking show 'YoriJori' following the controversy surrounding the abuse of her pet cat.

The child star has been a part of the show which airs on Mondays and Tuesdays. Reports state that Koo Sarang's parents are taking the controversy seriously and are shocked by the aftermath. Therefore, they are seriously considering taking Sarang out of the show.

Sarang played a big role in the show and her potential removal will cause the show to change their direction drastically.