Fan of Super Junior's Heechul describe his reaction after relationship with TWICE's Momo made headlines

A fan of Super Junior's Heechul described his reaction after his relationship with TWICE's Momo made headlines.



Heechul and Momo officially confirmed they were dating earlier this month, and it seems the Super Junior member felt a little apologetic about the news when it came to his fans. One fan of Heechul recalled their interaction with him during a filming of SBS variety show 'Delicious Rendezvous '.



The fan shared photos of Heechul on the 'Delicious Rendezvous' set on social media and revealed, "When oppa locked eyes with me, he said, 'Sigh... I feel apologetic looking into your eyes.' I joked around and said, 'Did you feel guilty? Is that why you kept telling me to get a boyfriend?' He then responded, 'Because I'm really apologetic.'"



As for the rumor that Heechul and Momo have actually been dating for 3 years, he told the fan, "That talk about 3 years on the internet... That's not real."



The fan continued, "[I knew you would feel bad], so I came to give you strength. He said, 'I'm always thankful and sorry,' and couldn't look at me properly. He kept looking at us and constantly saying he was sorry. I hope he quits feeling apologetic."



What are your thoughts on Heechul's interaction with his fan?

