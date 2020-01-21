Boy groups face off in 'FIFA Online 4' in latest teaser for the Lunar New Year special 'Idol Star Athletics Championship'

Boy group members will be facing off against one another in some heated online battles, as a part of the upcoming Lunar New Year special '2020 Idol Star Athletics Championship'!

Newly added to this year's e-sports category is the popular game 'FIFA Online 4', and boy group members participating in this round include: Wanna One's Ha Sung Woon and Kim Jae Hwan, Pentagon, SF9, The Boyz, Golden Child, ONF, and ATEEZ!

Who do you want to see take home the gold medal in 'FIFA Online 4' at this year's '2020 ISAC'? Catch the latest teaser above while you wait for this weekend! The Lunar New Year special '2020 ISAC' airs in three parts - on Friday, January 24 at 5:50 PM KST; on Saturday, January 25 at 10:40 AM KST; and finally, on Monday, January 27 at 5 PM KST via MBC!