Cherry Bullet stranded in Manila as airports shut down due to Taal volcano eruption

Cherry Bullet is having difficulty returning to Korea because of the Philippines' Taal volcano eruption.

FNC Entertainment has written an official statement to the group's fan cafe on January 13 KST, "Cherry Bullet came to Manila, Philippines for their appearance at the '24th Asian Television Awards' on January 11 and 12." It continued, "Members and staff are all safe and well in the hotel and we are closely examining the situation. Currently, Manila airport has suspended operations but we will safely transfer members as soon as the airport normalizes its operations."

The Taal volcano, about 37 miles (60 kilometers) south of Manila on the island of Luzon, erupted in the afternoon of January 12, forcing about 8000 residents to evacuate. Airports in the vicinity of the area have temporarily closed down due to the incident.

