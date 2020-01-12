24

6

News
Posted by olmal AKP STAFF 2 hours ago

Cherry Bullet stranded in Manila as airports shut down due to Taal volcano eruption

AKP STAFF

Cherry Bullet is having difficulty returning to Korea because of the Philippines' Taal volcano eruption. 

FNC Entertainment has written an official statement to the group's fan cafe on January 13 KST, "Cherry Bullet came to Manila, Philippines for their appearance at the '24th Asian Television Awards' on January 11 and 12." It continued, "Members and staff are all safe and well in the hotel and we are closely examining the situation. Currently, Manila airport has suspended operations but we will safely transfer members as soon as the airport normalizes its operations."

The Taal volcano, about 37 miles (60 kilometers) south of Manila on the island of Luzon, erupted in the afternoon of January 12, forcing about 8000 residents to evacuate. Airports in the vicinity of the area have temporarily closed down due to the incident. 

  1. Cherry Bullet
7 11,915 Share 80% Upvoted

4

Pendragonx831 pts 1 hour ago 0
1 hour ago
Hope they get home safe

Share

3

4ever_Pure151 pts 2 hours ago 0
2 hours ago

All these volcanoes erupting everywhere

..All these earthquakes everywhere and repeatedly hitting in differenr catergories/grades(1 place I know was hit 3 times)

Mother Nature is really not having it..

I hope they get back safe with no problems. (Current nor future)

Share

SHOW ALL COMMENTS

CLC, Sorn, Seunghee, Yujin, Seungyeon, Eunbin, Elkie, Yeeun
Watch CLC Sorn's Everyday Makeup Tutorial
21 hours ago   22   3,737

allkpop in your Inbox

New Message

SEND