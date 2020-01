Block B's P.O did not appear on the January 25th episode of tvN's 'Amazing Saturday' due to illness.

It was reported P.O contracted influenza A, which is known to be extremely contagious. Instead of P.O, comedian Lee Yong Jin appeared as a panel. Shin Dong Yup added a comical remark on P.O's sick absence saying, "P.O said he would come but I told him to go away." while feigning kicking.

Get well soon, P.O!