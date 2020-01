AOA's Seolhyun showed off her new short hairstyle for New Year.

On January 25, Seolhyun posted her picture showcasing her new hairstyle. The idol star is known for her beautiful long hair, but this time she showed off she can also rock a short bob. While garnering much positive attention for her chic new look, fans are wondering if she has really cut her hair short. Regardless, there is no doubt that she can perfectly pull off short haircuts as well.

What are your thoughts?