Posted by germainej AKP STAFF 44 minutes ago

TWICE's Momo greets fans on social media after dating news with Super Junior's Heechul

AKP STAFF

TWICE's Momo greeted fans on social media for the first time after it was confirmed she's dating Super Junior's Heechul.

After Momo and Heechul went public with their relationship earlier this year, Momo wrote a touching letter to TWICE fans, Once. On January 14, she checked in with Once on Instagram.

Momo posted a few selfies along with the message, "Once, what are you doing?"

Stay tuned for updates on TWICE and Momo!

원스 모해애앳🧸

Nicole33593,002 pts 28 minutes ago
28 minutes ago

That’s Momo? Am I the only one that thinks that looks nothing like her? I legit thought it was Gu Hye Sun when I saw the pic and then I read the title of the article and was confused.

Dumbuya_Isatou1,118 pts 40 minutes ago
40 minutes ago

She is looking so stunning

