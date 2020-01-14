TWICE's Momo greeted fans on social media for the first time after it was confirmed she's dating Super Junior's Heechul.
After Momo and Heechul went public with their relationship earlier this year, Momo wrote a touching letter to TWICE fans, Once. On January 14, she checked in with Once on Instagram.
Momo posted a few selfies along with the message, "Once, what are you doing?"
Stay tuned for updates on TWICE and Momo!
TWICE's Momo greets fans on social media after dating news with Super Junior's Heechul
