Posted by sl278 AKP STAFF 34 minutes ago

ASTRO Cha Eun Woo's latest social media updates send netizen hearts aflutter

ASTRO's Cha Eun Woo recently made a social media update that netizens were happy to see!

The idol and actor was spotted looking dapper and handsome in a turtleneck and a glass of wine, showing off his eye smile as well as his doll-like good looks!

😙😙

Netizens have been commenting feverishly on his pictures, stating:

"If you're a woman, you don't curse Cha Eun Woo."

"He is ridiculously handsome."

"That is a face that comes out of pure amazement."

What do you think of Cha Eun Woo's latest update?

