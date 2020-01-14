ASTRO Cha Eun Woo's latest social media updates send netizen hearts aflutter

ASTRO's Cha Eun Woo recently made a social media update that netizens were happy to see!
The idol and actor was spotted looking dapper and handsome in a turtleneck and a glass of wine, showing off his eye smile as well as his doll-like good looks!
Netizens have been commenting feverishly on his pictures, stating:
"If you're a woman, you don't curse Cha Eun Woo."
"He is ridiculously handsome."
"That is a face that comes out of pure amazement."
What do you think of Cha Eun Woo's latest update?
