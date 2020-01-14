Celebrity chef Lee Yeon Bok adopts an adorable dog

Celebrity chef Lee Yeon Bok has adopted a new member into his family!

The famous chef uploaded an adorable picture of him and his new adopted dog to his Instagram account on January 14th with the caption: "I brought home a baby pet. It can't even see yet. I'm relieved because the hospital said its' eyes are fine. Please don't throw away animals! Don't sell or buy animals". Lee Yeon Bok is seen happily holding his new pet.



Netizens have been complimenting the chef on his new family member, saying:





"Oh, I didn't know he had that side to him! Cute."

"The dog is sooooo adorable."

"They look similar. Or am I dreaming?"

We wish Lee Yeon Bok and his family a lot of happiness with their newfound family member!