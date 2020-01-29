Song Ji Hyo x Kim Moo Yeol's upcoming thriller film 'Intruder' confirms premiere date + character posters

Actress Song Ji Hyo and actor Kim Moo Yeol will be bringing viewers a thrilling new mystery, in 'Intruder' set to premiere this March 1.

'Intruder' tells the story of family whose youngest daughter Yoo Jin (Song Ji Hyo) returns home 25 years after she goes missing. However, shortly after Yoo Jin's return, the family begins to experience chilling changes. Yoo Jin's older brother Seo Jin (Kim Moo Yeol) notices these changes and begins digging into Yoo Jin's past.

The film script for 'Intruder' is an original screenplay written by author Son Won Pyung of the bestselling novel 'Almond', as he makes his screen writer debut this year. Check out the eerie character posters for Song Ji Hyo and Kim Moo Yeol's upcoming thriller film 'Intruder', below.

