7

3

News
Posted by beansss AKP STAFF 1 hour ago

Song Ji Hyo x Kim Moo Yeol's upcoming thriller film 'Intruder' confirms premiere date + character posters

AKP STAFF

Actress Song Ji Hyo and actor Kim Moo Yeol will be bringing viewers a thrilling new mystery, in 'Intruder' set to premiere this March 1.

'Intruder' tells the story of family whose youngest daughter Yoo Jin (Song Ji Hyo) returns home 25 years after she goes missing. However, shortly after Yoo Jin's return, the family begins to experience chilling changes. Yoo Jin's older brother Seo Jin (Kim Moo Yeol) notices these changes and begins digging into Yoo Jin's past.

The film script for 'Intruder' is an original screenplay written by author Son Won Pyung of the bestselling novel 'Almond', as he makes his screen writer debut this year. Check out the eerie character posters for Song Ji Hyo and Kim Moo Yeol's upcoming thriller film 'Intruder', below. 

  1. Kim Moo Yeol
  2. Song Ji Hyo
1 1,591 Share 70% Upvoted

0

LoveKpopfromAust1,169 pts 1 hour ago 0
1 hour ago

Posters are awesome! I'll definitely keep an eye out for this one.

Share
SuperM
SuperM to guest on ABC's 'Jimmy Kimmel Live'!
5 hours ago   2   3,509

allkpop in your Inbox

New Message

SEND