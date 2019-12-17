Yang Se Jong leaves a trace of his long hair with 'Elle' pictorial before he has to cut it again

Actor Yang Se Jong gave viewers what may be their final chance to see him in a modern setting with his long curls, in his latest pictorial for 'Elle' magazine!

As many of you know, Yang Se Jong grew his hair long for his role as the swordsman Seo Hwi in JTBC's recently ended historical drama 'My Country'. During his 'Elle' photoshoot, Yang Se Jong mentioned that he wanted to leave a trace of his long-hair-image through a pictorial, before he has to cut it again for his next role.

In his interview, Yang Se Jong expressed both his affection and gratitude for his fellow 'My Country' cast members, stating, "I would be lying if I said that the filming wasn't difficult, but it was such a relief that I got to work with such amazing people. Our 'Hwi' family members Woo Do Hwan, Seolhyun, Jang Hyuk sunbaenim, Ahn Nae Sang sunbaenim... they're all really good people. Even during long filmings, when I looked at the hyungs all the fatigue would just vanish, and I was happy when we were all together, just like a family."

Meanwhile, Yang Se Jong's full solo pictorial in Hawaii will be available in the January 2020 edition of 'Elle'.