Hwa Sa x Kim Chung Ha, JR x Jackson, and Seolhyun x Tzuyu to put on special collab stages at '2019 SBS Gayo Daejeon'

According to SBS on December 18, the upcoming '2019 SBS Gayo Daejeon' will be packed with unique, never-before-seen collaboration stages!

In addition to a very special opening performance by headline artist BTS featuring a jolly Christmas carol, these following K-Pop idols will be participating in a series of collaboration stages under the theme 'Don't Touch'.

First, MAMAMOO's Hwa Sa and Kim Chung Ha plan on partnering up for a charismatic girl-crush performance. NU'EST's JR and GOT7's Jackson will prepare an alluring, masculine stage of their own, and finally, AOA's Seolhyun and TWICE's Tzuyu will team up for a hot and emotional performance.

The '2019 SBS Gayo Daejeon', featuring BTS, TWICE, GOT7, Red Velvet, Seventeen, MAMAMOO, NU'EST, MONSTA X, A Pink, GFriend, Stray Kids, NCT 127, NCT Dream, ITZY, TOMORROW x TOGETHER, and more will air this December 25 at 5:50 PM KST!

