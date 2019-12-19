Yoo Jae Suk says he was caught off-guard by the end of 'Infinite Challenge'.



MBC variety show 'Infinite Challenge' ran from April of 2005 and aired its finale in March of 2018, and Yoo Jae Suk explained it wasn't just the viewers who were surprised by the end of the series. At the December 19th press conference for his upcoming trot concert, he expressed, "It ended regrettably. I'm not the kind of person who makes detailed plans for things I do. It received a lot of love, but it's true I was caught off-guard by the ending of it."



He continued, "I don't control which programs air. I feel like there was a good reason. There was no plans for anything following 'Infinite Challenge'."



On tvN's 'You Quiz on the Block', Yoo Jae Suk said, "I wondered whether it would work, but I started the program with the heart that there should be a program like this. I'm thankful that it's receiving a lot of love. I'm not doing anything impressive, but I feel like there should be breakthroughs and attempts. I think the producers think a lot about challenging themselves and failures... I don't have the talent to create trends, but I have no intention to follow trends either."



Yoo Jae Suk is holding his trot concert at the Ilsan MBC Dream Center on December 22 at 7PM KST.