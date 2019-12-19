3

1

News
Posted by germainej AKP STAFF 55 minutes ago

Actor Lee Min Ho opens up about next stage of his life in 'Dazed' interview

AKP STAFF

Actor Lee Min Ho opened up about how he's matured in his interview for 'Dazed' magazine.

'Dazed' is starting the new year with Lee Min Ho as the cover model for its January issue, and the magazine revealed previews of the actor's photo shoot in Bali. In an interview after the shoot, he opened up about the next stage of his life. 


Lee Min Ho expressed, "If there was impatience and intensity in the first stage of Lee Min Ho's life, it's a little different now. My intention is not to forget ease and to enjoy each moment by doing my best with more firmness, maturity, and skill."

Take a look at a preview of Lee Min Ho's photos for 'Dazed' below! 

  1. Lee Min Ho
  2. DAZED
1 1,007 Share 75% Upvoted

0

landfairy910 pts 11 minutes ago 0
11 minutes ago

WHY IS HE SO SEXY

Share
ONEUS
ONEUS drop 'multiverse' MV for 'Level Up'!
36 minutes ago   0   453

allkpop in your Inbox

New Message

SEND