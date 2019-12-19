Actor Lee Min Ho opens up about next stage of his life in 'Dazed' interview

Actor Lee Min Ho opened up about how he's matured in his interview for 'Dazed' magazine.



'Dazed' is starting the new year with Lee Min Ho as the cover model for its January issue, and the magazine revealed previews of the actor's photo shoot in Bali. In an interview after the shoot, he opened up about the next stage of his life.





Lee Min Ho expressed, "If there was impatience and intensity in the first stage of Lee Min Ho's life, it's a little different now. My intention is not to forget ease and to enjoy each moment by doing my best with more firmness, maturity, and skill."



Take a look at a preview of Lee Min Ho's photos for 'Dazed' below!