UP10TION'S Lee Jin Hyuk gives off boyfriend vibes in behind the scenes cuts for his photobook "My Fairy Tale"

On December 26, UP10TION'S Lee Jin Hyuk released behind the scenes cuts for his photobook "My Fairy Tale".
"My Fairy Tale" features photos of Lee Jin Hyuk taken in Switzerland - check out some of the adorable behind the scenes cuts below!
Has he done something to warrant all the downvote? Genuinely curious because other groups/idols have articles like this and they get quite positive responses...
