Posted by veryuyu AKP STAFF 1 hour ago

UP10TION'S Lee Jin Hyuk gives off boyfriend vibes in behind the scenes cuts for his photobook "My Fairy Tale"

On December 26, UP10TION'S Lee Jin Hyuk released behind the scenes cuts for his photobook "My Fairy Tale".


"My Fairy Tale" features photos of Lee Jin Hyuk taken in Switzerland - check out some of the adorable behind the scenes cuts below!

BIGBANG_VIP_4eva3,165 pts 36 minutes ago
36 minutes ago

Has he done something to warrant all the downvote? Genuinely curious because other groups/idols have articles like this and they get quite positive responses...

