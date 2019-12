Actress UEE has revealed new official profile photos!

On December 2, UEE's agency King Entertainment shared three new images of UEE that shows a renewed chic and guileless side to the actress. Since her last television appearance back in 2018, UEE has not been actively promoting until the recent announcement that she will join 'Cabin Crew's season 2 line-up.

Prior to the premiere this month, UEE has given fans a glimpse of her new lengthier hairstyle and minimal look.