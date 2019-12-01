3

News
Posted by jennywill AKP STAFF 56 minutes ago

Pledis Entertainment clarifies the official spelling of ARON's name

Pledis Entertainment has officially specified how ARON's official name will be displayed.

ARON's name has been a source of mistakes for fans and media outlets alike, with a mix of lower-case and upper-case spellings, mix of Korean and English, and even Aaron. Fans have been asking Pledis Entertainment to make an official specification for ARON's name, and it looks like from now on, ARON's name will be written in Korean as '아론' for all official purposes. When written in English, the name should be written in all caps as 'ARON'.

It shouldn't affect international LOΛEs too much, but Korean LOΛEs are still grateful for the clarification.

0

funny to find the hashtag about him is Aron hahaha not ARON ahaha

😄😅

