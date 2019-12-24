SF9 reportedly confirm their comeback date

According to an exclusive report on December 24, SF9 will be making a comeback in approximately two weeks!

The report claimed that SF9 have recently confirmed their comeback date for January 7, 2020, and the members are currently busy in the final stages of their comeback preparations. If true, this will mark SF9's first comeback in approximately 7 months.





Meanwhile, SF9 are currently starring in their very own web drama/reality series, 'SF9 SANGSA' via their official YouTube channel.

