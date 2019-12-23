Red Velvet sing an unconventional love song in MV for 'Psycho'

Red Velvet is back with a new single!

On December 23 KST, the SM Entertainment girl group released the music video for "Psycho," the title track off of their repackage album 'The ReVe Festival: Finale.'



In the song, each member sings about their obscure romantic relationship and how others might think they are crazy, but for them, the relationship works. The music video is shot in dramatic black and steel grey tones, with the plucking violin that comprises the song's background adding a whimsical and almost spooky atmosphere to the concept.

Meanwhile, "Psycho" is the third and final single Red Velvet is promoting in 2019, following the success of previous releases "Zimzalabim" and "Umpah Umpah."





Check out the music video for "Psycho" above!

