Mnet responds to reports of 'Produce 101 Japan' project group JO1's Korean debut

Mnet has responded to reports of 'Produce 101 Japan' project group JO1's Korean debut.



After reports of JO1 preparing to debut in South Korea, Mnet clarified on December 24, "JO1 is producing their album and training in Korea, but there are absolutely no plans for them to debut in Korea. There are no Korean songs on their album either." The network explained that JO1 has a different Japanese production company, stating, "Mnet is not at all connected to their album production management."



The final members of JO1 were revealed on the finale of 'Produce 101 Japan' on December 11 KST, and they'll be making their debut in Japan in 2020.



The producers indicted for vote manipulation and rigging for the Korean 'Produce' series had no involvement in the production for 'Produce 101 Japan'.

