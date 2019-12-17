Red Velvet's Seulgi is a beauty holding a rose in her latest individual 'Psycho' teaser photos

Red Velvet's Seulgi has turned into a delicate and mysterious beauty for her newest set of comeback teaser images!

In her 'Day' version teasers, Seulgi wears a mysterious aura along with a stark black dress, adding an air of complexity with props like a black umbrella, a single red rose, and more. In her 'Studio' version photos, Seulgi seems to be withholding some kind of secret in her evasive expression, all the while donning on her lovely charms.

Red Velvet will be returning this coming December 23 at 6 PM KST with their repackaged album, 'The ReVe Festival - Finale'. The girls plan on performing their comeback title track "Psycho" for the first time ever at the '2019 SBS Gayo Daejeon', coming up on December 25.