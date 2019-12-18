Red Velvet's Irene takes breaths away once again with her stunning individual 'Psycho' teaser images

Red Velvet have released 'Day' and 'Studio' version individual teaser images of leader Irene, following Yeri, Wendy, and Seulgi earlier this week.

If you haven't noticed from the group's teaser series already, Red Velvet will be returning with a unique comeback concept combining sweet, lovely charms with a bit of a chilling, thriller vibe in their title track "Psycho". The title track will be one of 16 tracks in Red Velvet's upcoming repackaged album 'The ReVe Festival - Finale', set for release on December 23 at 6 PM KST.





In the meantime, let Irene take your breath away in her newest set of 'Day' and 'Studio' version teaser images, below.