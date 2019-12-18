JYP Entertainment reveals they've requested police protection against stalker threats endangering TWICE

On December 19, JYP Entertainment issued an official statement in order to update fans on their ongoing measures to protect their artist, TWICE.



JYP stated,

"Hello, this is JYPE. We notify that after our previous statement of warning against ongoing stalking issues, we have since requested official police protection against this issue, and as a result, the police are taking measures to patrol the vicinity of our company as well as surrounding neighborhoods in Chungdam. In addition, we are taking strict security and protection measures for our artist's group activities.



We are continuously looking over various possible methods of legal actions, and plan to proceed with the best possible means against the issue.



Previously, we also notified fans regarding the label's legal action currently taking place against individuals who posted spread malicious rumors via online communities. We once again stress that as soon as we finish assessing the severity of ongoing rumors and malicious attacks, we will be taking necessary actions including lawsuits and criminal investigations requests.



Finally, we emphasize yet again that we will not hesitate to resort to the strictest means of legal action available against all actions which damage our artists' characters, rights, and names, so that they can continue promoting under a safe environment.



We ask fans for their continued reports regarding such malicious activity, and promise to do our best as an agency for the health of our artists. Thank you."