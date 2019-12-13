'Produce X 101's Kim Min Kyu makes his first ever radio guest appearance on 'Idol Radio'

On December 13, former 'Produce X 101' contestant Kim Min Kyu made his first ever guest appearance on a major radio broadcast, through MBC FM's 'Idol Radio'!

On this broadcast, Kim Min Kyu fulfilled fans' dreams and wishes with a medley of adorable aegyo as well as a montage of hit lines from some of his favorite dramas, and more, joined by special DJs TEEN TOP's Niel and Ricky.



Halfway through the broadcast, Kim Min Kyu was surprised by a hidden guest - fellow former 'Produce X 101' contestant Lee Se Jin! Kim Min Kyu and Lee Se Jin explained that together with their other fellow 'Produce X 101' contestants Lee Jin Hyuk and Choi Byungchan, the 4 stars formed a sort of a club of close-knit friends.

Check out some cute and funny moments from Kim Min Kyu's first ever radio guest appearance, below! Meanwhile, Kim Min Kyu will be continuing promotions as he turns 20-years old through CF and endorsement model campaigns, fan meetings, variety appearances, etc.

