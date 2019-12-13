10

13

News
Posted by beansss AKP STAFF 2 hours ago

Cast your vote for BTS as the 'Boy Group of the Decade' on 'The Tylt'!

AKP STAFF

Consumer culture and entertainment platform 'The Tylt' recently launched a voting series titled "Which Group Won The Decade?" as the 2010's comes to a close soon!

Among categories like 'Pop Band of the Decade', 'Breakout Band of the Decade', 'Duo of the Decade', 'Girl Group of the Decade', and 'Boy Group of the Decade', K-Pop's BTS were nominated against 1Direction for 'Boy Group of the Decade'!

To cast your vote for BTS as the 'Boy Group of the Decade', first visit 'The Tylt's official website, here

Then, you can either retweet 'The Tylt's post below or create your own post with the hashtag #BTSWins10s for an additional vote! Best of luck to everyone!

  1. BTS
ManupecksSONE510 pts 48 minutes ago 0
48 minutes ago

Haaaaaaaaaaaaaaaard pass!

2

lotuseater68 pts 54 minutes ago 0
54 minutes ago

Is this news or a fandom shout out?

