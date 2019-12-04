4 Must Watch BewhY Performances

Rapper and MC, BewhY, began his career as a contestant on South Korea’s most popular rap competition show, Show Me The Money in 2014. In 2015, BewhY returned to the show to dominate and take home the grand prize. Since then, BewhY has released a slurry of hard-hitting music and immediately began racking up award show recognition in 2016 for his undeniable gusto and performance abilities. By 2017, BewhY had released two albums: Time Travel and The Blind Star. BewhY has since solidified himself as an artist without boundaries when it comes to Korean Hip-Hop. This previously underground rapper and now mainstream solo superstar has become a household name for many passionate Korean music fans across the world. With BewhY's upcoming 2020 tour right around the corner, here are 4 BewhY live performances you need to watch:

4. Hidden Stage



BewhY's major explosion of popularity onto the scene was unprecedented at first, but when he came back onto the SMTM circuit and dominated the competition, the general public quickly saw the appeal of his sharp tongue and quick wit. His iconic song, "Forever" showed spitfire lyricism the crowd just couldn't get enough of.

3. Show Me The Money 5 Finale (Part 2)

Arguably, this video is the moment that changed BewhY's career forever. In order to win it all, he had to blow everyone out of the water with his final performance on SMTM5. Despite competitor C JAMM having Crush has a feature on his stage, BewhY knocked his on-stage performance of "Fake pt.2" out of the park alone.

2. MAMA 2016

BewhY has already established himself as a contender in modern K-Hip-Hop discourse. His performance alongside Yiruma and Prepix for 2016 MAMA proved his ability to perform outside of the reality show circuit. By showcasing a piano-remixed version of "Day Day", BewhY wowed fans with his quick-witted tact and wordplay.

1. SMTM8 Performance Medley

In an iconic return to SMTM in 2019, BewhY is able to explain exactly why he reigned triumphant during his season of the show. The zealous Hip-Hop fans in the crowd begin cheering for him before even being able to see him on stage. His incredible stage presence and ability to revitalize a large crowd through zealous performance is unmatched by many rappers in the industry.

In the United States and looking to see one of BewhY's iconic rap performances live?

We're pleased to announce BewhY's newest North American concert tour will officially begin on January 24, 2020. BewhY will be coming to major cities for his second ever US and Canada Tour: The Movie Star 2020! Fresh off the release of his third album, aptly entitled The Movie Star, BewhY plans to embark on a 9-venue tour across major North American stops at the start of the new year. Take a look at the video below to see if BewhY is coming to a city near you!

BewhY - ‘The Movie Star 2020’ Tour Dates

January 24 - Atlanta - Center Stage

January 26 - Dallas - Canton Hall

January 28 - Houston - White Oak -Indoors

January 29 - Berkeley- The UC Theatre

January 30 - Los Angeles – Ace Theatre

February 4 - Vancouver - Vogue Theatre

February 5 - Calgary - MacEwan Ballroom

February 6 - Toronto - QET

February 9 - New York City - Mission NYC

To purchase tickets to BewhY's newest North American Tour: 'The Movie Star 2020' click here.





Official Tour Website: http://bewhytour2020.wpengine.com/

Official Tour Instagram: @BEWHYTOUR2020

Disclosure: This article is sponsored by Socialite Music Group