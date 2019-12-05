28

0

News
Posted by beansss AKP STAFF 1 hour ago

Park Bom & Dara to team up for new duet single 'First Snow'

AKP STAFF

2NE1 members Park Bom and Dara will be working together for a new duet single release!

Park Bom and Dara's upcoming duet single "First Snow" is set for release via various music sites on December 10 at 6 PM KST. This will mark Park Bom's first music release in approximately 7 months, since her repackaged album 're: Blue Rose'. In addition to "First Snow", Park Bom' will also be releasing the official version of her single "Wanna Go Back" from Mnet's 'Queendom' next week.

Look forward to Park Bom x Dara's first duet, "First Snow"!

  1. Park Bom
  2. Dara
3 3,347 Share 100% Upvoted

3

landfairy749 pts 1 hour ago 0
1 hour ago

Yep.....this is it. This is what I have been waiting for. I can’t wait.

Share

0

Pendragonx562 pts 14 minutes ago 0
14 minutes ago

WOO! Can't wait! Now to get CL and Minzy onboard! ^_^
Share

SHOW ALL COMMENTS

allkpop in your Inbox

New Message

SEND