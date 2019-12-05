8

Posted by beansss

Kim Jae Hwan shares sleepy 'Day' version teaser image for his 2nd mini album comeback

Wanna One member/solo artist Kim Jae Hwan is cooped up on the sofa for winter in his latest comeback teaser image!

In his latest 'Day' version teaser photo for his upcoming 2nd mini album 'Moment', Kim Jae Hwan regards the camera casually like a TV monitor in a bedroom or a living room, dressed warm and comfortably. Fans can expect a very different, contrasting concept image tomorrow, as Kim Jae Hwan gears up to continue his comeback teasers with 'Night' version content. 

Meanwhile, Kim Jae Hwan's 2nd mini album 'Moment' is set for release this December 12 at 6 PM KST. 

1 hour ago

am loving this I can’t wait for your comeback

