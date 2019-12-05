MONSTA X give a sneak MV preview of their upcoming new single, 'Middle of the Night'!

MONSTA X will be dropping a surprise pre-release single tomorrow, December 7 at 9 AM PST/12 PM EST!

Just a day ahead of the surprise single release tomorrow, MONSTA X took to their official SNS to share a sneak MV preview, featuring the members dressed up in sleek, black suits. The preview clip ends with a simple line from the groovy new track, "Middle of the Night".

Meanwhile, MONSTA X recently announced that they'll be releasing their comeback album 'All About Luv' in February of next year. Are you looking forward to MONSTA X's "Middle of the Night"?