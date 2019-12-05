9

MONSTA X give a sneak MV preview of their upcoming new single, 'Middle of the Night'!

MONSTA X will be dropping a surprise pre-release single tomorrow, December 7 at 9 AM PST/12 PM EST!

Just a day ahead of the surprise single release tomorrow, MONSTA X took to their official SNS to share a sneak MV preview, featuring the members dressed up in sleek, black suits. The preview clip ends with a simple line from the groovy new track, "Middle of the Night". 

Meanwhile, MONSTA X recently announced that they'll be releasing their comeback album 'All About Luv' in February of next year. Are you looking forward to MONSTA X's "Middle of the Night"?

kxk926 pts 38 minutes ago 0
38 minutes ago

me trying to enjoy this vs me thinking the members are still tired and exhausted after what happened with wonho and starship keeps overworking them

crystalwildfire870 pts 59 minutes ago 0
59 minutes ago

I'm so excited.. so far the samples are great!

