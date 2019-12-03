8

Posted by germainej

NCT U's Jaehyun & Haechan stand under the snow in 'Coming Home' for 'STATION x 4 LOVEs for Winter' teaser images

NCT U's Jaehyun and Haechan are standing under the snow in teaser images for their upcoming track "Coming Home".

NCT U are the featured artists for the next 'STATION x 4 LOVEs for Winter' project release, and as you can see in the teasers, they're taking on a romantic, winter concept. "Coming Home" is described as a slow-tempo R&B ballad that will be perfect for the winter.

"Coming Home" drops on December 13 KST. Stay tuned for updates. 

turtle125668
19 minutes ago

So excited for Haechan!! 😭💚 I always thought his vocals are underrated. Reminds me of Chen, Ryeowook and Changmin's voice

