IU cheers on Jung Seung Hwan and his new song 'My Christmas Wish'

IU cheered on Jung Seung Hwan and his new song "My Christmas Wish".



On December 5, IU posted on Instagram, "Jung Seung Hwan is seriously the best. My Christmas Wish. I'm going to cover it for sure," along with a screencap of her streaming the song.



She also made the below post on her story showing Jung Seung Hwan's "My Christmas Wish" and her own track "Love Poem" side by side on music charts. IU expressed, "Hi, Seung Hwan! I guess you're on your way up?"



Have you listened to Jung Seung Hwan's "My Christmas Wish" yet?





