MONSTA X's Jooheon recovers from health issues, to return to performing soon

On December 10, MONSTA X's label Starship Entertainment updated fans on member Jooheon's health conditions.

Starship relayed via MONSTA X's official SNS, "MONSTA X's Jooheon has received clearance from the doctor that he is able to participate in schedules, after recovering his health through plenty of rest and recuperation. Jooheon himself wished very much to join his fellow members on stage in order to keep his promise with fans, so after some discussion, we have decided that Jooheon will join MONSTA X beginning with their 'Jingle Ball' stop in Philadelphia. We promise that while MONSTA X continue their upcoming schedules, we will regularly check not only Jooheon's but also the other members' health, and take care of our artists' conditions."

Meanwhile, MONSTA X will be performing at KIIS FM's 'Jingle Ball' tour stops in Philadelphia on December 11, and in New York on December 13.